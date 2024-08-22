Renewable energy reaches 30% of US capacity

Renewable energy, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and hydropower, now makes up 30% of the total electricity capacity in the US, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The data, analysed by the SUN DAY Campaign, is from June 2024.

In June, solar power was the top contributor to new energy capacity for the tenth month in a row.

Solar is on track to become the second-largest energy source in the US, after natural gas, within three years.

FERC’s report shows that 37 new solar units and one new hydropower unit were added in June 2024, totalling 2,226 megawatts (MW).

These renewable sources made up nearly 99% of all new capacity added that month. Natural gas and oil added a combined 25MW.

In the first half of 2024, solar and wind energy added a significant amount of capacity: 13,072MW from solar and 2,129MW from wind.