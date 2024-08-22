Octopus makes EV charging easy across Scotland

Scottish electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have easier access to charging stations, thanks to a new partnership between ChargePlace Scotland and Octopus Energy’s Electroverse platform.

The collaboration allows drivers to use nearly 2,900 ChargePlace Scotland chargers with the convenience of the Electroverse app, streamlining the charging process.

The Electroverse app provides users with features like map navigation, route planning and in-car support via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ChargePlace Scotland network is funded by the Scottish Government and has significantly expanded over the past decade.

This partnership also includes over 800 Evolt chargers across the UK, further connecting the Electroverse network.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Drivers can now seamlessly access thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap.”

Stephen Trayner, Customer Service Director at ChargePlace Scotland/Evolt, said: “Ease of access is crucial to Scotland and the UK’s EV growth – and this makes John O’Groats to Lands End an even simpler EV reality.”