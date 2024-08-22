Cardiff Council launches project to cut energy bills

Cardiff Council has teamed up with net zero specialist Sero to upgrade 153 homes in the Rumney area to make them more energy-efficient.

The homes, known as “hard to heat,” will receive improvements like better insulation and ventilation.

This project will help residents save on energy bills and reduce fuel poverty.

Sero, a Cardiff-based company, will oversee the project to ensure it meets the PAS 2035 standard for energy efficiency upgrades.

The work is funded by Cardiff Council’s Housing Revenue Account, with additional support from the Welsh Government.

The council is covering the cost for council-owned homes, while the Welsh Government is funding improvements to privately-owned properties.

The project is expected to continue until March 2035.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Councillor Lynda Thorne, said: “It’s great news for the residents living in these homes, we are all so aware of the rising costs of heating our homes and these homes are particularly costly in terms of fuel bills.”