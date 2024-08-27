UK set for record solar power this summer

Great Britain is expected to set a new record for solar power generation this summer.

Forecasts indicate that from June to August, solar power output will surpass the high achieved in 2022, despite relatively poor weather conditions.

The forecasts, provided by energy market data company ICIS, suggest that solar power production will increase by about 16% compared to the previous summer record.

By the end of August, solar power generation is anticipated to reach 5.86 terawatt hours.

Monthly output has already exceeded 2 terawatt hours for the first time in June.