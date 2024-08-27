Login
UK set for record solar power this summer

Britain is expected to generate a record amount of solar power this summer, with output projected to surpass the 2022 high
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/27/2024 8:40 AM
UK to ease solar and onshore wind planning rules
Image: Shutterstock
Great Britain is expected to set a new record for solar power generation this summer.

Forecasts indicate that from June to August, solar power output will surpass the high achieved in 2022, despite relatively poor weather conditions.

The forecasts, provided by energy market data company ICIS, suggest that solar power production will increase by about 16% compared to the previous summer record.

By the end of August, solar power generation is anticipated to reach 5.86 terawatt hours.

Monthly output has already exceeded 2 terawatt hours for the first time in June.

