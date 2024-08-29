Energy suppliers and government discuss support for rising winter bills

Executives from over ten UK energy suppliers met with energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, consumer groups, charities and the regulator, Ofgem, to address the rising energy bills faced by consumers this winter.

Minister Fahnbulleh assured that the government is committed to supporting vulnerable households.

“Despite the tough inheritance, we will do everything in our power to support vulnerable households with their energy bills this winter,” she said.

Ms Fahnbulleh emphasised that the details of this support will be finalised over the coming month to ensure effective protection for families during colder months.

The meeting highlighted a “broad agreement” on the urgent need to address escalating consumer debt, which has reached a record £3.2 billion.

Short term measures under consideration include doubling the Warm Home Discount, which currently provides £150 to eligible billpayers and potentially removing green levies from energy bills to ease the financial burden on lower income households.

In addition, long term discussions may lead to the introduction of a discounted social tariff to further reduce energy costs for the most vulnerable.

This follows Ofgem’s recent announcement of a 10% increase in the energy price cap, raising the average annual dual-fuel bill to £1,717 from October.