Lib Dems set to challenge government on winter fuel cuts

The Liberal Democrats will introduce a motion to block the government’s proposed cut to Winter Fuel Payments when Parliament resumes next week.

The motion, supported by all 72 Liberal Democrat MPs, seeks to ensure that MPs vote on the proposed changes before they come into effect on 16th September.

This move follows analysis by the party showing that pensioners could face a £670 reduction in support this winter due to increased energy costs, the end of the Pensioner Cost of Living Payment and cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to reconsider the cut, which will affect tetn million pensioners.

Age UK has highlighted that two million of these pensioners will struggle significantly with their energy bills due to the reduction in support.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “We have heard from countless pensioners worried about how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners, just when energy bills are set to rise again this winter, is the wrong thing to do.”