Hospital’s green makeover set to slash energy costs

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will undergo a major green upgrade thanks to a £16.2 million investment aimed at cutting its carbon footprint by more than 3,000 tonnes each year.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages the hospital, has secured this funding through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and has partnered with Vital Energi for the project.

The company will install a 1.6MW air and water source heat pump system to provide low carbon heating, hot water and chilled water across the hospital.

This system will replace the old steam boilers and gas-fired equipment.

The investment will also fund the installation of 675kWp solar panels on hospital roofs, upgrades to energy management systems, improved insulation and the replacement of air handling units with low energy fans.

These changes are expected to lower energy use and enhance the experience for patients and staff.

A digital twin of the hospital’s heating and cooling systems will be developed to optimise performance and efficiency.

Once complete, the project could save the Trust around £1 million annually in energy costs and support its goal of reaching net zero by 2040.