Disabled drivers left behind in switch to electric cars

Former Paralympic athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson is calling on the government to ensure that all-electric vehicle (EV) charging points are accessible for disabled drivers.

After attending an All-Party Parliamentary Group meeting on EVs, she shared her difficulties in finding accessible charging stations.

“We were very close to buying an electric car,” she said. “But when we started looking at the accessibility of the charging stations, it very quickly became apparent that it was a complete no-go.”

She pointed out problems such as the height of stations, lack of space and obstacles like steps and gravel.

“One place we looked at, I might have been able to use the charger, but there were no accessible spaces, so I couldn’t get my chair out of the car to use it,” she said.

“There was also an issue with lighting. One place I checked later at night felt very isolated, and I was not sure I would feel safe getting out.”

Ms Grey-Thompson is advocating for the adoption of BSI PAS 1899:2022, a British specification that provides guidelines for accessible charge points.

These guidelines are currently voluntary, meaning there is no legal requirement for compliance.

“It is appalling that it has not been considered before,” she said. “And that we are retrospectively trying to fight for it.”

Matthew Adams, Transport Policy Manager for the REA, emphasised the opportunity to resolve accessibility issues in a way that has not been possible with petrol pumps.

“Net zero road transport should be for everyone,” he said, noting that reviewing and implementing PAS 1899 standards is essential for making all charging sites accessible.