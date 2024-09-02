British Gas offers winter energy bill support

British Gas has announced it is offering energy debt grants of up to £1,700 for both its customers and those with other suppliers who have debt on their credit or pre-payment meter accounts.

This initiative comes at a time when many pensioners are no longer eligible for winter fuel payments.

In 2023-24, the British Gas Energy Trust assisted over 5,300 households with more than £7.8 million in energy debt grants, including over £5.1 million distributed in England.

Jessica Taplin, chief executive officer of the trust, said: “We encourage applications to the Individuals and Families Fund from anyone that needs support with their energy debt.

“The change in eligibility criteria for the winter fuel payments, coupled with the energy price cap increase from October, means more people might find themselves struggling with their bills as we head towards winter.”