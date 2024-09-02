Login
‘Most drivers in the dark about EVs’

Most petrol and diesel car drivers have limited knowledge about electric vehicles, with many failing to answer basic questions correctly
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/02/2024 11:22 AM
EV production soared in worst January for car manufacturing since 2009
Image: Shutterstock
Many petrol and diesel car drivers in the UK have a limited understanding of electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s according to a recent survey by YouGov, which shows that out of 1,000 respondents, nearly 57% answered no more than two out of ten questions about EVs correctly.

Participants were asked to judge the accuracy of ten statements regarding EV ownership, costs, safety and resource use.

The survey found that almost 23% of respondents scored zero correct answers and nearly 90% answered no more than five questions correctly.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which commissioned the survey, highlights that misinformation about EVs may be hindering the shift to EVs.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

