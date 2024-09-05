Heat batteries could ease UK power grid and cut carbon

A new trial has revealed that heat batteries can slash peak heating demand by as much as 95% compared to traditional gas boilers.

The Neat Heat trial, led by UK Power Networks, OVO and tepeo, has found that heat battery technology could help UK homes transition to low carbon heating.

The 18-month trial involved installing tepeo’s Zero Emission Boiler (ZEB) in homes across the Southeast and East of England.

The trial showed that heat batteries can shift up to 95% of heating demand to off-peak times, reducing pressure on the electricity grid.

Participants in the trial were able to charge their heating systems during cheaper, off-peak times, which was facilitated by a special tariff from OVO.

The ZEB provided similar heating performance to traditional boilers but used only electricity.

The trial demonstrated that heat batteries could be a viable option for homes where other low carbon solutions, such as heat pumps, might be difficult to install.

The technology also proved to be quick and easy to install, with minimal disruption.

This shift also led to a significant reduction in carbon emissions, with homes saving around 15,600 kgCO2e compared to gas boilers.

Head of Innovation at UK Power Networks Luca Grella said: “Being able to move electricity demand away from peak hours is huge for both our network and customers.

“The more people move to electric heating systems, the more resilient our network will need to be.

“Shifting demand away from peak hours will reduce the upgrades needed to keep up with the future demand of green technologies, which would ultimately have been paid for by customers across the country.”

Grainne Regan, Head of Heat at OVO, said: “The ability to decouple electricity consumption from heating is an essential part of decarbonising home heating.

“This trial represents a huge step forward in our joint mission to decarbonise the UK energy grid by 2035.”

Chief Executive Officer of tepeo Johan du Plessis said: “Neat Heat’s success paves the way for the wider deployment of heat batteries, which is critical to the UK’s successful transition to net zero.”