‘Climate card’ scheme proposed to cut train costs and emissions

Campaigners are urging the government to trial a new monthly ‘climate card’ to simplify rail fares and promote train travel, potentially saving commuters money and reducing emissions.

A report by Greengauge 21, commissioned by Greenpeace UK, suggests a subscription-based pass for £49 per month, offering unlimited train travel across Britain.

This could significantly lower costs for many commuters, with current season tickets reaching up to £379 per month.

The proposal aims to increase rail trips by 122 million annually, reducing car journeys by 40 million and cutting nearly 380,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

It also highlights economic benefits, such as improved access to jobs and tourism.

The report criticises the current complicated fare system and advocates for a trial in the North of England to address regional transport inequalities.

It draws on successful examples from Europe, noting Germany’s climate card led to a 28% increase in rail usage.

Greengauge 21 Director, Jim Steer, said: “We suggest it would be best to start in the English regions away from the South East – which dominates the nation’s rail use currently.

“The next step could be for the newly fashioned Great British Railways to be given the task of looking into a climate card as a way of boosting regional economies within the timescale of this Parliament.”

Paul Morozzo, Greenpeace UK’s senior transport campaigner, said: “Our car-dependent transport sector is the largest emitter of planet-heating gasses in the country, as well as harming people’s health with toxic fumes.

“To solve the problem, we need to encourage people off our congested roads and onto public transport, and introducing a climate card could do just that.”