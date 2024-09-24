Millions of UK homes risk overpaying on energy bills this week

Almost ten million households risk paying an extra £186 million on their energy bills if they do not submit a meter reading by 1st October.

Households on standard variable tariffs (SVTs) without smart meters should record and submit their readings before the deadline to avoid higher rates.

According to research by Uswitch, The average household is expected to pay £55 for energy in September but could see costs rise to £135 in October due to higher rates and increased energy usage as autumn begins.

Failing to submit a reading may result in energy usage being estimated, potentially leading to overcharges at the new higher rates.

The difference between energy costs at September and October rates is £18.81 per week for the average household.

Uswitch reports that 14% of households have not submitted readings because they do not know how to read their meter, while 12% do not know where it is located.

Experts suggest that energy prices may rise again in January, leading to average costs of £1,762 for typical usage.

Switching to fixed tariffs could help households avoid the upcoming price hikes and provide price stability for at least a year.