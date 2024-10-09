Login
A policy update with Andy Jones from TotalEnergies

In this podcast, Andy Jones, Head of Regulation joins the team at Future Net Zero for a quick chat on the importance of policy updates in the energy sector, emphasising support for hydrogen and new technology through innovation and private investment
Bruna Pinhoni
10/09/2024 12:09 PM
They discuss the challenges of achieving a decarbonised electricity grid by 2030, addressing the necessity of improved connection infrastructure and the potential impact on business energy bills.

Andy delves into the role of data in energy management, highlighting the need for accurate billing, increased customer control, and the importance of trust in data security.

With varying levels of consumer engagement and the potential for customers to maximise energy savings, what news will the Autumn budget bring and what might this mean for businesses, energy policy and investment incentives?

Take a listen to find out…

Get in touch…

For further information on any of the topics discussed in the podcast, or if you want to explore our products and get some guidance and support on which one is best for your business, get in touch with our team today.

