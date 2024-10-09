A policy update with Andy Jones from TotalEnergies

They discuss the challenges of achieving a decarbonised electricity grid by 2030, addressing the necessity of improved connection infrastructure and the potential impact on business energy bills.

Andy delves into the role of data in energy management, highlighting the need for accurate billing, increased customer control, and the importance of trust in data security.

With varying levels of consumer engagement and the potential for customers to maximise energy savings, what news will the Autumn budget bring and what might this mean for businesses, energy policy and investment incentives?

