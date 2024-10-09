Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsIndustry News

Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 9th October 2024

Tejal Shah, Head of Trading & Risk at Flagship Energy provides a market update
Jessica Woolls
10/09/2024 12:46 PM
0 0
0
Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 24th April 2024
0
Shares

Energy markets increased to its highest level seen for some time, with the oil markets up almost 10% week on week and UK and European gas markets up 5% due to escalations in the Middle East. However, this week some of the risk premiums have eased as the market waits for further direction. In the oil markets Brent crude fell more than 4% yesterday on a possible Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire. This drop also filtered to the UK and European gas markets. As for today the market continues to keep an eye on global geopolitical developments which remains a significant risk. Goldman Sachs expects a peak upside of $10-$20 per barrel for Brent in the case of disruptions in Iranian production as the development of the conflict remains uncertain. However, in the absence of major disruptions, prices could stabilize around current levels this quarter, the bank said. Looking closer to the gas markets, fundamentally, the supply side remains strong with continued injections pushing gas storage levels higher, LNG continuing to head towards the region and the temperature outlook remaining close to seasonal normal keeping demand in check. However, with geopolitics firmly in play the markets are expected to remain volatile. A call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected today with talks to include discussion of any plans to strike Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This is a featured article.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Jessica Woolls

Jessica Woolls

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.