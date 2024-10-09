Call for £1.9bn for North Sea workers

A coalition of 65 climate organisations and UK trade unions has called for £1.9 billion in annual funding to support offshore oil and gas workers transitioning to renewable energy.

This request is outlined in a letter addressed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, delivered during a rally today ahead of the Autumn budget.

The letter is supported by several prominent unions, including Unite the Union, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers and the Public and Commercial Services Union.

The group also includes organisations such as Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion.

The proposed funding package includes £1.1 billion each year for the development of local jobs in community-owned wind manufacturing, £440 million for port upgrades, and £355 million for a training fund for oil and gas workers, which would be matched by industry contributions through a training levy.

The letter cites recent job losses at Grangemouth Oil Refinery and Port Talbot steelworks, emphasising concerns over the government’s approach to the energy transition.

It states that while offshore wind has potential, job creation has not kept pace, with many manufacturing jobs moving abroad.

The current training system is described as insufficient, contributing to safety concerns in the offshore wind sector.