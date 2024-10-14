Households urged to redeem Warm Home Discount vouchers

Post Office is urging people to get ready to redeem their Warm Home Discount vouchers, with redemptions set to begin on 14th October.

The reminder comes as Post Office data reveals that over £3 million worth of Warm Home Discount vouchers, which could have been redeemed at their branches, went unclaimed last year.

The Warm Home Discount provides a one-off £150 discount on electricity bills, offering vital support as energy costs continue to rise.

Households in England and Wales who qualify for the Warm Home Discount and have an electric key meter (prepay) will receive a letter from providers working with the Post Office: British Gas, EDF, EON Next, Green OVO and Scottish Power.

The letter will contain a voucher that can be redeemed at any Post Office branch to top up their meter.

Last year, Post Office processed 300,000 vouchers through its branches, with 190,000 vouchers issued in October and November alone.