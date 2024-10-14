Login
‘UK energy bills rise by £100m due to wind farm shutdowns’

Analysis shows that since Labour took power, UK energy customers have incurred over £100 million in additional charges due to payments made to Scottish wind farms to stop producing electricity
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/14/2024 7:00 AM
Wind power-ed: UK wind farms blow away competition with record Bank Holiday output
Image: Shutterstock
New analysis reveals that UK energy customers have faced over £100 million in additional charges since Labour took power, largely due to payments made to Scottish wind farms to halt electricity production.

From the time Keir Starmer assumed leadership on July 5th until October 8th, a total of £104,170,855 was paid out to wind farms across the country, according to the Renewable Energy Foundation.

It is estimated that £100,393,530 of this amount was allocated to Scottish wind farms, while English wind farms received only £3,627,847, and Welsh generators were paid just £149,482 to cease operations.

According to the report, more than £21 million was spent to shut down wind farms over just three days: £7,922,538 on September 10th, £6,779,583 on August 22nd, and £6,465,620 on September 14th.

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.

