UK energy supplier switching reaches new high

The UK energy market has recorded a significant increase in supplier switching, with September 2024 reaching a notable milestone.

For the first time since October 2021, over 300,000 changes of supplier (CoS) were completed in a single month.

According to analysis from ElectraLink, a total of 317,000 CoS events took place in September, representing an 8% rise compared to August’s figures and a 42% increase compared to September 2023.

Most of the switching activity in September involved changes between larger suppliers.