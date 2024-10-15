Last liner ring installed at Hinkley Point C’s second reactor

The final liner ring has been successfully positioned at Hinkley Point C‘s second reactor building, thanks to the massive crane known as Big Carl.

On Monday, 14th October, engineering teams lifted the impressive 423-tonne steel structure into place.

This marks the installation of the last of three liner rings, which will form part of the inner containment wall for one of Hinkley Point C’s two nuclear reactors.

Measuring 11.6 metres in height and 47 metres in diameter, the steel ring will soon be encased in two layers of concrete.

With the liner ring now in place, the next step is to install the “lid” atop the reactor building, with the dome lift anticipated for next year.

The first reactor building was capped with its own dome last December and is on track for reactor installation later this year.