New government initiative to boost Scottish clean energy and jobs

The UK Government has announced new measures to support Scotland’s clean energy sector, aiming to unlock billions in investment and create jobs.

Ahead of a visit to Aberdeen, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband outlined plans to accelerate funding across the UK, with a particular focus on Scotland’s renewable energy industry.

As part of the announcement, the UK Government will sign a new agreement with the Scottish Government to strengthen the role of Great British Energy (GBE), a publicly-owned energy company, in Scotland.

This agreement aims to foster collaboration between GBE and Scottish public bodies like Crown Estate Scotland and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The partnership is intended to streamline efforts, maximise investment and expedite the development of clean energy supply chains and infrastructure.

A significant aspect of the new initiatives is the accelerated rollout of a ‘skills passport’ for oil and gas workers transitioning to renewable energy roles.

This digital tool, overseen by industry groups RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK, is designed to recognise transferable skills and facilitate smoother career transitions into roles like offshore wind.

The UK Government plans to pilot the tool by January 2025, with support from both the UK and Scottish Governments.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Scottish energy workers will power the UK’s clean energy future- including in carbon capture and storage, in hydrogen, in wind, and with oil and gas for decades to come as part of a fair transition in the North Sea.

“Unlike in the past we’re also working closely with the Scottish Government with a new agreement to ensure our publicly owned company Great British Energy is primed to accelerate clean energy investment in Scotland.”