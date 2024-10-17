New Chair appointed to lead North Sea Transition Authority

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has appointed Liz Ditchburn as the new chair of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the body overseeing the UK’s offshore energy industries.

With over 35 years of experience across the UK and Scottish Government roles, including as the former Director General for Economy in the Scottish Government, Ms Ditchburn brings extensive expertise to the position.

As chair, she will lead the NSTA Board, which is responsible for regulating and licensing the UK’s oil, gas, offshore hydrogen and carbon storage sectors.

The NSTA plays a crucial role in ensuring that the UK leverages its North Sea expertise to advance the country’s clean energy goals.