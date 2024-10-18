Support for Grangemouth workers after refinery closure

The UK and Scottish Governments have pledged support for workers facing redundancy after the decision to close the Petroineos refinery at Grangemouth.

This includes a joint £100 million investment as part of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, aimed at boosting the local economy.

Forth Valley College will receive funding to offer tailored skills training to affected workers, helping them transition into new roles, particularly in clean energy sectors.

The college will reach out to workers in the coming weeks to assess their needs and match their skills to future opportunities in the area.

UK Government Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We continue to stand with Grangemouth workers and we are putting money on the table to secure workers good onward employment.

“By working in partnership with the Scottish Government, we’ve unlocked an unprecedented joint investment plan to support workers and secure Grangemouth’s future, and I will continue to spare no effort to drive this work forward.”

Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said: “Our immediate priority remains to support the workers directly affected by the regrettable closure of the refinery.

“We will do everything we can to ensure they are supported to retrain and move into adjacent industries within the wider Grangemouth area.”