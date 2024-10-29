TELCA 2024 Industry Expert Shortlist: Recognising Leading Professionals in Energy Consultancy

We’re excited to announce the shortlisted candidates for the Industry Expert category at TELCA 2024! This award, sponsored by Corona Energy, honours individuals who demonstrate outstanding expertise, commitment and leadership within the energy consultancy sector.

The shortlisted nominees include:

Jo Robinson from Equity Energies, John Haw from Fidelity Energy, Frank Jorge from Mitie, Candace Robb from NFU Energy, Alex Dovey from Professional Energy Services, James Roach from Smarta Energy and Chris Shaw from Utility Bidder.

Each of these professionals exemplifies the highest standards in their field, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the TELCA ceremony!