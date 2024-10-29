Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Industry NewsNet ZeroTELCA announcement

TELCA 2024 Net Zero Leader Shortlist: Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainable Energy

Recognising companies leading the transition to a sustainable, net zero future
Bruna Pinhoni
10/29/2024 3:00 PM
0 0
0
TELCA 2024 Net Zero Leader Shortlist: Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainable Energy
0
Shares

The Net Zero Leader category at TELCA 2024, sponsored by SSE Energy Solutions, honours companies making significant strides in sustainable energy practices.

This year’s shortlist includes:

Advantage Utilities, Balanced Energy, Equity Energies, Indigo Swan, Smarta Energy and Utility Aid, all of whom are leading by example in the transition to a net zero future.

We commend these companies for their dedication to sustainability and look forward to recognising their achievements at the TELCA awards!

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Bruna Pinhoni

Bruna Pinhoni

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.