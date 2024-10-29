TELCA 2024 Net Zero Leader Shortlist: Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainable Energy

The Net Zero Leader category at TELCA 2024, sponsored by SSE Energy Solutions, honours companies making significant strides in sustainable energy practices.

This year’s shortlist includes:

Advantage Utilities, Balanced Energy, Equity Energies, Indigo Swan, Smarta Energy and Utility Aid, all of whom are leading by example in the transition to a net zero future.

We commend these companies for their dedication to sustainability and look forward to recognising their achievements at the TELCA awards!