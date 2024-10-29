Meet the Net Zero Hero Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Honouring Sustainability Champions

The Net Zero Hero shortlist for TELCA 2024 has been revealed. Sponsored by British Gas Business, it spotlights professionals dedicated to advancing net zero initiatives across the energy sector.

Congratulations to James Crosby-Wrigley of Advantage Utilities, Kareena Brown of Equity Energies, Andy Kindlysides of Indigo Swan, Kieran Dixon of Smarta Energy and Alex Barker of Tritility.

These nominees are recognised for their visionary approaches to sustainability and impactful work in helping clients achieve net zero goals. We can’t wait to celebrate these sustainability champions at TELCA 2024!