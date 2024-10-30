Best Customer Solution Shortlist Announced for TELCA 2024

The Best Customer Solution category at TELCA 2024, sponsored by ENGIE, highlights companies that go above and beyond to make a positive difference for their clients.

The shortlist for this year includes: Balanced Energy, Equity Energies, Experienced Energy Solutions, NFU Energy, Thermatic Energy Services, Utility Aid, and ZTP.

These companies have demonstrated dedication to enabling their customers to be better, be more profitable and be more efficient.

We look forward to honouring their contributions to outstanding customer solutions!