How does metering work and who’s responsible for what?

The aim was to introduce more competition in the market and drive down prices for power consumers. While most would agree the former has happened, many argue that power prices remain too high.

For businesses and domestic consumers, the Act meant that geographic location no longer determined either your supplier or the party responsible for installing and managing your meter(s). This change provided power consumers with an array of choices – they could get electricity from any supplier, or even from another country, if they wanted to.

Separating tasks such as getting on supply and having a meter installed led to more suppliers and the emergence of newly formed entities too (e.g. meter operators, or MOPS). This presented opportunities for entrepreneurial individuals and businesses, but also added some complexity for users – not least, concerning who was involved and responsible for the different stages.

