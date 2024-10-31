Best Customer Service – SME Customers Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Recognising Excellence in Service

We are pleased to unveil the shortlisted nominees for the Best Customer Service – SME Customers award at TELCA 2024!

This award recognises consultancies that excel in providing outstanding customer service to small and medium enterprises.

The finalists include Clearsight Energy, Connect Consultancy, Experienced Energy Solutions, Indigo Swan, Total Energy Solutions and Utility Aid.

Each of these companies demonstrates a commitment to client satisfaction and exceptional service delivery.

We look forward to honouring their achievements at the awards ceremony!