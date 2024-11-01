Login
£50 cashback for EDF electric vehicle tariff sign-ups

EDF is offering £50 cashback to customers signing up to any of its EV tariffs throughout November
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
11/01/2024 8:23 AM
Britons ‘could be paid up to £800 for selling their EV’s energy to the grid’
Image: Shutterstock
EDF is offering a £50 cashback for customers signing up to any of its electric vehicle (EV) tariffs throughout November, aimed at helping EV drivers save on charging costs.

The cashback applies to EDF’s range of EV tariffs, which includes the GoElectric Overnight and Pod Point EV Exclusive.

Each of EDF’s EV tariffs provides five hours of discounted electricity between 12am and 5am.

According to EDF, the GoElectric Overnight tariff could save the average motorist up to £828 annually compared to petrol, while EV drivers could save £752 by avoiding public charging network costs.

