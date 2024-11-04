Solar farm completed to support council’s climate goals

Westmorland and Furness Council has completed its 2MW solar farm at Sandscale Park in Barrow.

This project, which took six months to complete, is predicted to generate green electricity to help offset the council’s carbon dioxide emissions as outlined in its Carbon Management Strategy and Climate Action Plans.

The solar farm features nearly 3,700 solar panels and is expected to save around 507 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, generating enough energy to power the council’s five leisure centres or approximately 730 average UK homes annually.

This initiative is part of a larger decarbonisation programme, with more projects planned for the future.

The project not only reduces the council’s carbon footprint but also addresses rising energy costs and enhances energy independence and security.

The solar farm was developed in collaboration with Electricity North West, Vital Energi, and Green Cat Renewables, and is now connected to the national grid.

The council is also committed to biodiversity, implementing a Biodiversity Enhancement Plan that ensures a 10% increase in local biodiversity at the site.

Native tree and hedge species have been planted, and habitats have been created to support local wildlife, including various birds and pollinators.