£395m secured for major UK flexible energy project

Statera Energy has secured £395 million in debt financing for its Thurrock Flexible Generation project
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/11/2024 10:00 AM
‘Almost six million UK households trapped with unchosen energy suppliers’
Image: Shutterstock
Statera Energy, a developer and operator of energy storage and flexible generation systems in the UK, has successfully closed £395 million in debt financing for its Thurrock Flexible Generation project.

This project includes the 300MW (600MWh) Thurrock Storage battery energy system and the 450MW Thurrock Power flexible generation facility.

The financing was arranged through a consortium of six global energy and infrastructure finance banks.

This follows a previous £144 million secured in November 2023 for the Thurrock Storage project.

The additional £251 million will fund the construction of the Thurrock Power project, marking a significant step forward for Statera.

Construction of Thurrock Power began in Autumn 2024, which aims to supply energy during periods of low or intermittent renewable generation.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

