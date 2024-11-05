Tesco partners with dairy suppliers to reduce cow emissions

Tesco has announced the launch of the Future Dairy Partnership with milk suppliers Arla and Müller UK & Ireland, aiming to enhance sustainability in the dairy industry.

The initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions from dairy farming by 30% by 2030 and to improve animal welfare and environmental practices.

The partnership will introduce methane-reducing feed additives on farms to help lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with cattle.

It will also develop a Sustainable Dairy Blueprint, providing farmers with guidelines that outline sustainability targets and ethical practices, allowing for flexibility in how these goals are achieved.

In addition, the initiative will include on-farm projects that focus on innovative techniques promoting environmental sustainability and efficiency, alongside the publication of industry-wide reports that will highlight pathways for sustainable dairy production and the financial support needed for innovation in the sector.

The partnership will involve all 400 farmers from Tesco’s Sustainable Dairy Group and aims to foster collaboration across the industry.