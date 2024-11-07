£18m boost for Norfolk solar park to power thousands of homes

Virgin Money has announced a new investment in renewable energy, increasing its funding for Gresham House Solar Distribution LLP by £18 million.

This additional financial support raises Virgin Money’s Revolving Credit Facility with Gresham House to £42 million and will be used to fund the acquisition of a new solar park in Norfolk, named Burgate Solar Park.

The Burgate Solar Park is designed to produce 21MW of electricity, which is enough to power 6,300 homes in the region.

This new asset brings Gresham House’s total green energy capacity to over 107MW, spanning eleven solar projects across the UK.