UK to replace National Chargepoint Registry

The National Chargepoint Registry (NCR) will be decommissioned on 28th November, as the UK Government introduces a new, centralised data platform designed to enhance real-time capabilities.

The NCR, the nation’s open database for public EV chargepoint information, has been a cornerstone of the UK’s EV ecosystem since 2011, providing developers, local authorities, and mobility providers with critical data on chargepoint locations, connector types, and availability.

The new platform, which will capture live data, is expected to facilitate more integrated and efficient EV services across the public and private sectors, thereby strengthening the national infrastructure.

Managed by Cenex, the UK’s Centre of Excellence for low carbon and fuel cell technologies, in partnership with Apetrel Systems, the NCR has documented impressive growth in the UK’s EV infrastructure, expanding from 3,800 chargepoints in 2017 to over 63,000 today.