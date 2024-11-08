Sizewell C and University of Liverpool sign agreement to drive sustainability and skills growth

Sizewell C has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to advance sustainability, skills, and economic opportunities in the Liverpool region.

The MoU sets the stage for extensive collaboration between Sizewell C and the University’s Department of Physics, which will provide research expertise and workforce training in nuclear safety and radiation protection.

This partnership aims to support the region’s sustainability and net zero goals by enhancing local skills and developing the workforce needed for clean energy solutions.

Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Liverpool, said: “Signing this important agreement with Sizewell C reflects our commitment as a university to have a positive impact on people, our place and our planet.

“This partnership allows us to utilise and build upon our existing research excellence and facilities in nuclear physics to help the city region achieve its net zero ambitions.”