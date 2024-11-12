Council calls for stronger fire service role in planning renewable energy sites

West Lindsey District Council has voted to call on the government to give local fire and rescue services a greater role in planning applications for renewable energy sites, particularly Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The motion, which was unanimously supported by councillors at the council meeting on Monday, aims to ensure that fire services are consulted during the planning process for such developments.

Since July 2020, BESS sites have fallen outside the national planning infrastructure regime and are now determined by local planning authorities.

However, local fire and rescue services are not currently statutory consultees in these planning applications, a situation which councillors argue needs to change.

Councillor Trevor Bridgwood, who introduced the motion, highlighted the importance of BESS sites in supporting renewable energy systems like solar and wind, which can be inconsistent in power generation.

While well-designed BESS sites are generally safe, Bridgwood pointed out that the construction and commissioning phases present the greatest risks, which are often not given sufficient attention by current statutory consultees.

Although the government’s planning guidance encourages consultation with local fire services, there is no specific safety regulator for the most hazardous stages of development, particularly during construction.

Councillor Ian Fleetwood, who seconded the motion, stressed the need for legislation to ensure public safety is prioritised in energy storage developments.

He said that while renewable energy is essential, it must be stored safely to avoid risks.

The council has resolved to write to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to advocate for local fire services to be made statutory consultees in planning decisions for BESS sites.