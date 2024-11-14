Login
Energy Markets

Energy supplier switching returns to pre-crisis levels

Energy supplier switching in the UK has reached its highest level since April 2021, returning to figures last seen before the energy crisis impacted switching activity in late 2021
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
14/11/2024 12:00 PM
Energy switching drops to a new low
Image: Shutterstock
Energy supplier switching in the UK has reached its highest point since April 2021, marking a return to pre-energy crisis levels.

According to new data from ElectraLink, 475,000 consumers switched energy suppliers in October 2024, a 76% increase compared to October 2023 and a 50% rise from the previous month.

This surge marks the highest number of supplier changes in over three and a half years, a period when the energy crisis had largely halted switching activity.

Analysts attribute this sharp increase to October’s typical spike in contract expiries.

As a result, both businesses and households were active in switching suppliers, setting a new monthly record of over 113,000 business changes of supplier (CoS) and 361,000 household switches.

The data also highlights patterns in the types of switching activity.

Large-to-Large supplier switches remained the most common, totalling 270,000 in October and accounting for 57% of all CoS in that month.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

