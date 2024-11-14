COP29 drafts new climate finance goal

On the third day of COP29 in Baku, the co-chairs of the NCQG contact group published an initial draft of a decision text aimed at establishing a new global climate finance goal, one of the conference’s main objectives.

This draft text was introduced to help delegates identify possible solutions and focus discussions on reaching a consensus.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev praised the draft as a significant step forward but cautioned that many issues remain unresolved, urging delegates to move swiftly with only ten days left in the conference.

Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, also spoke at a summit dedicated to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on Climate Change.

Co-hosted with leaders from Samoa, Grenada, and Tonga, this event allowed SIDS to discuss ways to strengthen their resilience to climate change and improve access to climate funding.

President Aliyev called for more financial and technical support for these vulnerable island nations and highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to raising their voices at COP29.

This summit led to adopting the Baku Declaration on Amplifying SIDS’ Voice at COP29 for a Resilient and Sustainable Future, recognising the urgent need for international support for SIDS.