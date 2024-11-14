EDF launches ‘cheapest’ 12-month fixed energy tariff

EDF has launched a new 12-month fixed tariff, which is described as the most affordable fixed deal currently available from any major provider.

This comes ahead of an anticipated rise in the energy price cap, which could see many households facing higher bills from January.

EDF’s price forecast anticipates the cap will increase by around £19 from its current October level, taking the typical annual energy bill for standard variable tariff customers to approximately £1,736.

This prediction is based on ongoing volatility in global energy markets, attributed to a range of geopolitical factors including conflicts in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine, as well as potential impacts from the upcoming American presidential election.

EDF’s Simply Fixed Direct 1y Nov25 tariff costs £1,588 per year for a typical household, assuming direct debit payment.

This tariff comes without exit fees, and a smart meter is not required, making it accessible for a wide range of customers.