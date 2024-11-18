11.25m investment to expand GridBeyond storage projects

Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund has committed EUR 11.25 million (£9.4m) in the next phase of its partnership with GridBeyond, through their joint venture GridBeyond Storage.

This investment is part of a combined EUR 12.5 million (£10.4m) in new funding aimed at accelerating the deployment of Behind-the-Meter (BTM) battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the UK and Ireland.

The partnership builds on two successful years, with GridBeyond Storage preparing to fund two new 8MWh BESS projects in Ireland and Scotland.

The venture also explores other opportunities like BTM solar PV and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.