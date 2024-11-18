Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
FinanceNet ZeroRenewable Energy

11.25m investment to expand GridBeyond storage projects

GridBeyond has secured an 11.2 million investment to expand its energy storage projects in the UK and Ireland
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
18/11/2024 10:30 AM
0 0
0
CareyGlass and GridBeyond deliver BESS at CareyGlass Nenagh
Image: GridBeyond
0
Shares

Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund has committed EUR 11.25 million (£9.4m) in the next phase of its partnership with GridBeyond, through their joint venture GridBeyond Storage.

This investment is part of a combined EUR 12.5 million (£10.4m) in new funding aimed at accelerating the deployment of Behind-the-Meter (BTM) battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the UK and Ireland.

The partnership builds on two successful years, with GridBeyond Storage preparing to fund two new 8MWh BESS projects in Ireland and Scotland.

The venture also explores other opportunities like BTM solar PV and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.