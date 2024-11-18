MPs to examine national energy agencies’ plans for clean energy targets

The Energy Security and Net Zero Committee will hold its first evidence session on 20th November to review the roles of Great British Energy (GBE) and Great British Nuclear (GBN) in the UK’s clean energy transition.

GBE was created to boost renewable energy, strengthen energy independence, and create jobs, with an £8 billion budget to 2029.

However, only £100 million has been allocated for renewables in the next two years, raising questions about its ability to meet the government’s 2030 clean energy targets.

The Committee will question GBE Chair Professor Juergen Maier about the company’s plans and how it will work alongside the new National Wealth Fund without affecting private investment.

GBN, established last year, is tasked with supporting new nuclear projects to help achieve the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

Chair Simon Bowen will be asked about its progress and plans to meet the government’s aim of delivering 24GW of nuclear power by 2050.