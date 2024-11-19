Construction begins on £9m green energy hub in Aberdeen

Construction has started on ETZ EnergyWorks, a £9.1 million facility in Aberdeen dedicated to advancing green energy technologies and scaling up renewable energy firms.

The hub, set to open in autumn 2025, is part of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Innovation Campus and aims to establish North East Scotland as a leading centre for net zero innovation.

The facility will provide 3,000 square metres of industrial and collaboration space, including advanced manufacturing support, mentoring, and entrepreneurial assistance for companies in offshore wind, hydrogen, and battery storage.

ETZ EnergyWorks will initially house 15 tenants and create dozens of green energy jobs annually.

The project is funded by £5.5 million from the UK Government, £2 million from Scottish Enterprise, £1.25 million from bp and additional Scottish Government support.

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Aberdeen is already at the heart of our clean energy transition as the host of Great British Energy’s headquarters.

“This new government-backed EnergyWorks hub will build on the city’s highly skilled engineering workforce and cement Scotland’s role as a pioneer in renewable technology.”

ETZ Ltd Chief Executive Maggie McGinlay said: “Supporting innovation and entrepreneurial energy businesses is vital as we position the North East of Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.”