Uniper to develop 200MW green hydrogen project in Germany

Uniper has partnered with Electric Hydrogen to design a 200MW electrolyser as part of the Green Wilhelmshaven project in Northern Germany.

The project aims to produce green hydrogen using renewable wind energy, replacing fossil fuels in key industrial sectors such as chemicals, steel and transport.

The electrolyser, to be constructed on the site of Uniper’s former coal-fired power plant, will form part of a larger hydrogen hub in Wilhelmshaven.

The hub also includes an ammonia import terminal linked to Germany’s hydrogen network and underground storage facilities.

Together, these initiatives aim to meet a significant portion of Germany’s future green hydrogen needs.

The selection of Electric Hydrogen’s advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology was driven by its cost-efficient integrated plant design.

The company’s 100 MW electrolyser plants will be deployable in the EU by 2026, supporting Uniper’s ambitions to lead Europe’s energy transition.