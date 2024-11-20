New partnership to boost UK heat networks for net zero target

A new partnership has been established to fast-track the development of heat networks across England, a crucial element in the UK’s drive to meet net zero targets.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has appointed global engineering consultancy Arup and national mapping service Ordnance Survey (OS) to support the Heat Network Zoning Consultancy Framework.

Heat networks, which deliver heat from centralised sources to homes, schools, and hospitals via insulated underground pipes, are recognised as a cost-effective solution for providing secure, affordable heat.

The new zoning approach will designate strategic areas where large scale heat networks can be developed efficiently, aligning with the UK’s net zero ambition.

Currently, heat networks supply around 3% of the UK’s total heat, but government analysis suggests that heat network zoning could enable them to provide up to 20% by 2050.

The partnership will combine Arup’s expertise in energy modelling and infrastructure with OS’s trusted data to create a zoning model that can help local authorities and developers identify and implement heat networks quickly and effectively.