£500m winter energy support pledged for energy customers

Energy suppliers and the UK government have announced a £500 million package to support households struggling with energy costs during the winter of 2024/25.

The initiative, part of Energy UK’s Winter 2024 Commitment, runs from 1st October to 31st March and aims to ease the burden of high energy bills.

Fifteen energy suppliers, representing nearly the entire market, have agreed to provide tailored financial assistance, including bill credits, debt relief schemes and waived standing charges for vulnerable customers.

Additional measures include funding for energy saving devices, support for debt advice campaigns and enhanced training for staff to better assist customers in need.

The announcement comes as household energy debt reaches record levels, with an average household owing over £1,500 for electricity and £1,300 for gas.

Suppliers are also working with Citizens Advice on a national campaign, Speak, Seek, Save, to ensure customers are aware of the help available and how to access it.