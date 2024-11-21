Login
Good Energy to pay customers for using heat pumps and batteries flexibly

Good Energy has introduced an automated platform enabling heat pump and battery users to earn up to £20 monthly by adjusting their energy use during peak times
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
21/11/2024 9:15 AM
Renewable Heat Incentive payments exceed £1bn as scheme ends
Image: Good Energy
Good Energy has unveiled its new FlexiRewards platform, a pilot scheme designed to pay customers for automating their energy flexibility.

The scheme allows households with Good Energy-installed heat pumps or batteries to earn between £5 and £20 per month by automatically adjusting their energy use and storage during peak demand periods.

FlexiRewards builds on the company’s previous Power Pause initiative, part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service, but introduces automation to streamline the process.

Unlike Power Pause, which relied on manual user adjustments in response to alerts, FlexiRewards autonomously manages energy devices, shifting energy use or storage to off-peak periods with no input needed from users.

Launching as a 12-month trial, the programme is available to a limited number of customers with Good Energy-installed devices.

