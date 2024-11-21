Good Energy to pay customers for using heat pumps and batteries flexibly

Good Energy has unveiled its new FlexiRewards platform, a pilot scheme designed to pay customers for automating their energy flexibility.

The scheme allows households with Good Energy-installed heat pumps or batteries to earn between £5 and £20 per month by automatically adjusting their energy use and storage during peak demand periods.

FlexiRewards builds on the company’s previous Power Pause initiative, part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service, but introduces automation to streamline the process.

Unlike Power Pause, which relied on manual user adjustments in response to alerts, FlexiRewards autonomously manages energy devices, shifting energy use or storage to off-peak periods with no input needed from users.

Launching as a 12-month trial, the programme is available to a limited number of customers with Good Energy-installed devices.