BayWa r.e. finalises sale of largest solar portfolio

BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of its largest solar portfolio, comprising three projects delivering 517 MWDC of renewable energy capacity, to an independent power producer.

The projects, located in the PJM and MISO regions, will be operational by the end of 2025, significantly boosting renewable energy on the US grid.

Fred Robinson, CEO of BayWa r.e. Americas, highlighted the transaction as a milestone for the company and a major contribution to the nation’s energy transition.

The projects are already generating economic activity, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs during construction, with long-term tax benefits expected for the regions.