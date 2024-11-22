Sizewell C pledges 500 clean energy jobs for Lowestoft 

Sizewell C has committed to creating 500 clean energy jobs for Lowestoft residents as part of a new agreement with MP Jess Asato.

Announced at the recently opened Nucleus Employability Hub, the pledge aims to equip locals with the skills needed to benefit from the construction of the nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast.

This initiative builds on Sizewell C’s broader commitment to East Anglia, where at least a third of the 7,900-strong construction workforce will be sourced.

Alongside £250,000 invested in partnerships with East Coast College and Access Community Trust, Sizewell C will host biannual job fairs and provide training to ensure residents can access these high-skilled opportunities.

MP Jess Asato praised the pledge, highlighting its role in securing high-paying careers for local residents without the need to leave Lowestoft.

Sizewell C has already issued £5 million in contracts to local businesses and plans to spend at least £2 billion in Suffolk during the project.