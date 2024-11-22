EDF launches fixed tariff cheaper than January price cap

EDF has introduced Simply Fixed Direct 1y Jan26, which is described as the cheapest 12-month fixed tariff among major energy suppliers, costing £1,608 annually for an average user.

The deal is £130 lower than Ofgem’s price cap for January 2025.

Energy prices have climbed since October due to seasonal demand, recent cold weather, and geopolitical instability, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

EDF’s forecasting suggests further price cap increases in April, although wholesale price fluctuations could alter projections.

The tariff requires no smart meter, carries no exit fees, and is available directly through EDF.

However, it may be withdrawn if global energy prices remain volatile.